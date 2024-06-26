FedEx also hinted at a possible divestiture of its freight business, saying it's assessing the unit's place in the company's portfolio. Operating results at FedEx Freight increased in the fourth quarter because of higher yield and effective cost management, according to the statement. In a conference call with analysts Tuesday evening, Chief Executive Officer Raj Subramaniam declined to provide more detail on why it's reviewing the unit, adding that the process is already «well underway.»