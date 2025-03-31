* Italy HICP surprised to the upside coming in a 2.1 ProzentY/Y - but we note the Bloomberg consensus was 2.0 ProzentY/Y while Reuters consensus was 1.8 ProzentY/Y - so there is a bit of a disparity between the size of the surprise here, depending upon which survey you follow. * Assuming that Dutch and German HICP come in in line with consensus and there are no big changes to the Y/Y rates of Austria, Ireland and Portugal (the former two out at 11:00BST) we see the EZ print tracking at broadly 2.1-2.2 Prozent. The Bloomberg median is at 2.2 Prozent - but there are more analysts forecasting 2.3 ProzentY/Y than 2.1 Prozent, so there may be some very modest downside risks.