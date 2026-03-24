1. Tranche Aufstockung, S. 460 Betrag: 307 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Totalbetrag neu: 1124 Mio Fr. Coupon: 0,625 Prozent (aufgel. Zinsen 55 Tage) Emissionspreis: 100,246 Prozent Laufzeit: 3,85 Jahre, bis 12.02.2030 Liberierung: 07.04.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,56 Prozent Spread (MS): +23 BP Spread (Govt.): +41,6 BP ISIN: CH1515238561 Originial ISIN: CH0268786982 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 2.4.2026 2. Tranche Aufstockung, S 622 Betrag: 387 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,7 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,108 Prozent Laufzeit: 6,22 Jahre, bis 25.06.2032 Liberierung: 07.04.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,682 Prozent Spread (MS): +24 BP Spread (Govt.): +43,2 BP ISIN: CH1515238579 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 2.4.2026 3. Tranche Aufstockung, S 623 Betrag: 134 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,9 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,285 Prozent Laufzeit: 9,94 Jahre, bis 17.03.2036 Liberierung: 07.04.2026 Yield to Mat.: 0,870 Prozent Spread (MS): +26 BP Spread (Govt.): +51,4 BP ISIN: CH1515238587 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 2.4.2026 4. Tranche Aufstockung, S 624 Betrag: 148 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,1 Prozent (1. kurzer Coupon) Emissionspreis: 100,550 Prozent Laufzeit: 14,92 Jahre, bis 07.03.2041 Liberierung: 07.04.2026 Yield to Mat.: 1,060 Prozent Spread (MS): +27 BP Spread (Govt.): +55,4 BP ISIN: CH1515238595 Rating: Aaa (Moody's) Kotierung: SIX, ab 2.4.2026

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