1. Tranche
Betrag:         140 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         1,60 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,102 Prozent
Laufzeit:       4 Jahre 270 Tage, bis 15.09.2028.
Liberierung:    15.12.2023
Yield to Mat.:  1,578 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +23 BP
Valor:          CH1305916764
Instr. Rating:  Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)         
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 13.12.2023

2. Tranche
Betrag:         190 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         1,75 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,064 Prozent
Laufzeit:       9 Jahre 270 Tage, bis 15.09.2033
Liberierung:    15.12.2023
Yield to Mat.:  1,743 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +28 BP
Valor:          CH1305916772
Instr. Rating:  Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 13.12.2023

3. Tranche
Betrag:         230 Mio Fr. 
Coupon:         1,95 Prozent
Emissionspreis: 100,569 Prozent
Laufzeit:       14 Jahre 270 Tage, bis 15.09.2038
Liberierung:    15.12.2023
Yield to Mat.:  1,906 Prozent
Spread (MS):    +35 BP
Valor:          CH1305916780
Instr. Rating:  Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch)
Kotierung:      SIX, ab 13.12.2023

