1. Tranche Betrag: 140 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,60 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,102 Prozent Laufzeit: 4 Jahre 270 Tage, bis 15.09.2028. Liberierung: 15.12.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,578 Prozent Spread (MS): +23 BP Valor: CH1305916764 Instr. Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.12.2023 2. Tranche Betrag: 190 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,75 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,064 Prozent Laufzeit: 9 Jahre 270 Tage, bis 15.09.2033 Liberierung: 15.12.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,743 Prozent Spread (MS): +28 BP Valor: CH1305916772 Instr. Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.12.2023 3. Tranche Betrag: 230 Mio Fr. Coupon: 1,95 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,569 Prozent Laufzeit: 14 Jahre 270 Tage, bis 15.09.2038 Liberierung: 15.12.2023 Yield to Mat.: 1,906 Prozent Spread (MS): +35 BP Valor: CH1305916780 Instr. Rating: Aa2/AA/AA (Moody's/S&P/Fitch) Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.12.2023

