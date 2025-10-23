By Kelcee Griffis (Bloomberg) -- T-Mobile US Inc. gained 1 million new mobile phone subscribers in the third quarter and raised its outlook for the year, buoyed by its recent acquisition of smaller competitor US Cellular. The increase surpassed the 852,000 customer additions that analysts had expected and marked the company?s highest third- quarter result for the category in more than a decade, according to a statement Thursday. T-Mobile absorbed 4.5 million customers from its acquisition of US Cellular, which closed in August, expanding its subscriber base and spectrum holdings across 21 states. Apple Inc.?s iPhone 17 release in September also helped drive new customer additions, Mike Katz, president of marketing, strategy and products, said in an interview. Annual iPhone releases are ?a time a lot of subscribers peek their heads up and shop the category,? hunting for better deals than they currently have, he said. ?These results were a great demonstration of that.? Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile now expects to add as many as 3.3 million wireless subscribers for the year and about 130,000 fiber home internet customers. For the third quarter, T-Mobile service revenue ? which excludes customer device purchases and upgrades ? rose 9.1 Prozent to $18.2 billion, in line with analysts? projections. Earnings were $2.41 per share,topping estimates of $2.38. T-Mobile is locked in a fierce battle for subscribers with AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. with all three dangling promotions and incentives to lure new users. But those wins can come at a cost. On Wednesday, AT&T Inc. reported an increase in monthly phone accounts and home internet customers, juiced by a series of perks and incentives. At the same time, operating revenue fell short of analysts? estimates. The company said there is still intense competition among the Big Three, and sees no sign of that abating. AT&T said its churn rate, or the number of customers who switch to other providers, rose to 0.92 Prozent. T- Mobile?s churn rate was 0.89 Prozent. T-Mobile?s results are the last reported under departing Chief Executive Officer Mike Sievert, who is stepping down on Nov. 1. Chief Operating Officer Srini Gopalan will take over and he?s expected to steer T-Mobile?s next era with an eye toward expanding its fiber network, including overseeing the incorporation of fiber-optic internet service provider Metronet.