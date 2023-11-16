16.11. Orascom DH: Ergebnis 9 Mte EFG International: Trading Update 10M Baloise: Q3-Statement Georg Fischer: Flow Solution Day Zurich Insurance: Investor Day UBS CIO Year Ahead 2024 Oneswissbank: aoGV 17.11. Datacolor: Geschäftsbericht 2022/23 Klingelnberg: Ergebnis H1 BFS: Industrieproduktion im Q3 18.11. Rede SNB-Präsident Thomas Jordan 20.11. Julius Bär: Interim Statement 10 Monate 21.11. Sonova: Ergebnis H1 BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Oktober 2023 Digitalswitzerland: Studie zu Cybersicherheit im Internet Swiss Re: Global Economic and Insurance Market Outlook Sigma 2024/25 U-blox: Capital Markets Day 22.11. SIG Group: 2023 Capital Markets Day SUISSEDIGITAL-DAY mit BAKOM-Direktor Maissen u.a. 23.11. Carlo Gavazzi: Ergebnis H1 Epic: Kennzahlen Q3 SGKB: Anlagetrends 2024
