16.11. Orascom DH: Ergebnis 9 Mte 
       EFG International: Trading Update 10M
       Baloise: Q3-Statement
       Georg Fischer: Flow Solution Day 
       Zurich Insurance: Investor Day 
       UBS CIO Year Ahead 2024 
       Oneswissbank: aoGV 

17.11. Datacolor: Geschäftsbericht 2022/23 
       Klingelnberg: Ergebnis H1 
       BFS: Industrieproduktion im Q3

18.11. Rede SNB-Präsident Thomas Jordan

20.11. Julius Bär: Interim Statement 10 Monate

21.11. Sonova: Ergebnis H1
       BAZG: Aussenhandel/Uhrenexporte Oktober 2023
       Digitalswitzerland: Studie zu Cybersicherheit im Internet 
       Swiss Re: Global Economic and Insurance Market Outlook Sigma 2024/25
       U-blox: Capital Markets Day 

22.11. SIG Group: 2023 Capital Markets Day 
       SUISSEDIGITAL-DAY mit BAKOM-Direktor Maissen u.a.

23.11. Carlo Gavazzi: Ergebnis H1
       Epic: Kennzahlen Q3
       SGKB: Anlagetrends 2024

