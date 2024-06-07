Are high interest rates problematic if they remain high for an extended period?

Higher interest rates are mainly a headwind for small companies, especially in the past year and a half. Blue-chip companies or higher-quality names have refinanced significant amounts of debt in the capital markets in 2020 and 2021 – and with very long maturities. This allowed them to secure financing at attractive terms for a longer period. In the small-cap sector, companies do not have as much access to the corporate bond market. These "riskier" companies have to dig deeper into their pockets for refinancing, and due to the high financing costs, it is a market with shorter maturities. Many smaller companies do not want to issue 30-year bonds at high interest rates. They try to improve the company and refinance later.