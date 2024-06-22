How can investors benefit from the emergence of artificial intelligence?

Basically, when a business or technology gets bigger at strong profit margins, the value goes up. More precisely, there are AI-enabling companies like Arista, Broadcom and Nividia. They have been benefiting from the early stage of AI quite well and show top line growth and profit margins. Apart from that, we think of the providers, Adobe for instance. They deliver enterprise software with AI features. These companies are already very profitable and grow nicely. They can charge more and have well working relationships with their customers. So the customer lifetime value increases. Therefore, we think there is a tailwind to their valuations. Then we think about companies outside of core technology that are strategically using AI to improve their operations and services to clients and customers - think of healthcare companies or car manufacturers. These firms are likely to have a better top line growth and better profit margin, again, creating value for investors.