A Swiss Investment Bank expects the Fed to cut rates in 2024 by 275 basis points. Do you agree?

The Fed told the financial markets that they will start to cut interest rates and normalize policy once they feel confident that inflation will sustainably meet their target. In order to feel confident, they need to see the US labor market in better balance, including a rise in the unemployment rate. That is what we are getting now. The unemployment rate has started to rise slowly and we have seen improvements in labor market imbalances. The worry is that the unemployment rate will start to rise more quickly, and indicate that they US is in recession. If this were to be the case then there is no doubt that the Fed will cut quickly.