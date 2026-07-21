(Multi) Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Zeichnung
Coupon p.a. Basiswerte Barriere Währung Laufzeit Zeichnungsschluss Valor
11.00 %Julius Bär Gruppe AG, Partners Group Holding AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA, UBS Group AG55 %CHF1 Jahr31.07.2026151204177
7.50 %ABB Ltd, Geberit AG, Holcim Ltd55 %CHF2 Jahre31.07.2026151204178
8.50 %Nestlé SA, Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, Swiss Life Holding AG60 %CHF1.5 Jahre31.07.2026151204179
9.25%Holcim Ltd, UBS Group AG, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd60 %CHF1.5 Jahre31.07.2026151204180
13.00 %Adecco Group AG, VAT Group AG50 %CHF1.5 Jahre31.07.2026151204181
8.50 %Accelleron Industries AG, Amrize Ltd, Sika AG55 %CHF1.5 Jahre31.07.2026151204182
15.00 %BELIMO Holding AG, Comet Holding AG, Huber + Suhner AG50 %CHF1.25 Jahre31.07.2026151204186
10.00 %Burberry Group PLC, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Compagnie Financière Richemont SA50 %CHF1.5 Jahre31.07.2026151204187
12.00 %BKW AG, PSP Swiss Property AG, Siemens Energy AG, Swiss Prime Site AG50 %CHF1.25 Jahre31.07.2026151204188
10.50 %Novartis AG, Sandoz Group AG, Straumann Holding AG60 %CHF1.5 Jahre31.07.2026151204189
15.00 %ASML Holding NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd50 %CHF1 Jahr31.07.2026151204191
10.00 %Carrefour SA, Danone SA, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Unilever PLC60 %EUR1.5 Jahre31.07.2026151204192
8.00 %Allianz SE, AXA SA, Assicurazioni Generali SpA55 %EUR2 Jahre31.07.2026151204194
12.00 %Alphabet, Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc.55 %USD1.25 Jahre31.07.2026151204195
10.00 %Coca-Cola Company, McDonalds Corp., PepsiCo Inc., Starbucks Corp.55 %USD1.5 Jahre31.07.2026151204196

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