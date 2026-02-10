1. Tranche Betrag: 905 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,427 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 2 Jahre 358 Tage, bis 01.03.2029 Liberierung: 03.03.2026 Spread (MS): +40 BP Spread (Govt.): +52 BP ISIN: CH1504033700 Rating: AA+/Aa2 (S&P/Moody's) Instr. Rating: AA+/Aa2 Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.02.2026 2. Tranche Betrag: 700 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,890 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6. Jahre, bis 03.03.2032 Liberierung: 03.03.2026 Spread (MS): +60 BP Spread (Govt.): +75 BP ISIN: CH1504033718 Rating: AA+/Aa2 (S&P/Moody's) Instr. Rating: AA+/Aa2 Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.02.2026 3. Tranche Betrag: 575 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,2525 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 10 Jahre, bis 03.03.2036 Liberierung: 03.03.2026 Spread (MS): +70 BP Spread (Govt.): +101 BP ISIN: CH1523561939 Rating: AA+/Aa2 (S&P/Moody's) Instr. Rating: AA+/Aa2 Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.02.2026 4. Tranche Betrag: 455 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,5823 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 14 Jahre 358 Tage, bis 01.03.2041 Liberierung: 03.03.2026 Spread (MS): +82 BP Spread (Govt.): +119 BP ISIN: CH1523561947 Rating: AA+/Aa2 (S&P/Moody's) Instr. Rating: AA+/Aa2 Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.02.2026 5. Tranche Betrag: 420 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 1,8675 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 25 Jahre, bis 03.03.2051 Liberierung: 03.03.2026 Spread (MS): +98 BP Spread (Govt.): +141 BP ISIN: CH1523561954 Rating: AA+/Aa2 (S&P/Moody's) Instr. Rating: AA+/Aa2 Kotierung: SIX, ab 27.02.2026

