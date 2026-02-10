1. Tranche 
Betrag:          905 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,427 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        2 Jahre 358 Tage, bis 01.03.2029
Liberierung:     03.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +40 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +52 BP
ISIN:            CH1504033700
Rating:          AA+/Aa2 (S&P/Moody's)
Instr. Rating:   AA+/Aa2
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 27.02.2026

2. Tranche 
Betrag:          700 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,890 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6. Jahre, bis 03.03.2032
Liberierung:     03.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +60 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +75 BP
ISIN:            CH1504033718
Rating:          AA+/Aa2 (S&P/Moody's)
Instr. Rating:   AA+/Aa2
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 27.02.2026

3. Tranche
Betrag:          575 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,2525 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        10 Jahre, bis 03.03.2036
Liberierung:     03.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +70 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +101 BP
ISIN:            CH1523561939 
Rating:          AA+/Aa2 (S&P/Moody's)
Instr. Rating:   AA+/Aa2
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 27.02.2026

4. Tranche
Betrag:          455 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,5823 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        14 Jahre 358 Tage, bis 01.03.2041
Liberierung:     03.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +82 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +119 BP
ISIN:            CH1523561947
Rating:          AA+/Aa2 (S&P/Moody's)
Instr. Rating:   AA+/Aa2
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 27.02.2026

5. Tranche
Betrag:          420 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          1,8675 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        25 Jahre, bis 03.03.2051
Liberierung:     03.03.2026
Spread (MS):     +98 BP
Spread (Govt.):  +141 BP
ISIN:            CH1523561954
Rating:          AA+/Aa2 (S&P/Moody's)
Instr. Rating:   AA+/Aa2
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 27.02.2026

pre

(AWP)