1. Tranche
Betrag:          225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,5225 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        3 Jahre, bis 16.02.2029
Liberierung:     16.02.2026
ISIN:            CH1530340244
Rating:          A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Instr. Rating:   A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 13.02.2026
Stückelung:      100'000 Fr.

2. Tranche
Betrag:          125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit)
Coupon:          0,880 Prozent
Emissionspreis:  100,00 Prozent
Laufzeit:        6 Jahre, bis 16.02.2032
Liberierung:     16.02.2026
ISIN:            CH1530340251
Rating:          A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Instr. Rating:   A2/A (Moody's/S&P)
Kotierung:       SIX, ab 13.02.2026
Stückelung:      100'000 Fr.

pre

(AWP)