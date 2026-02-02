1. Tranche Betrag: 225 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,5225 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 3 Jahre, bis 16.02.2029 Liberierung: 16.02.2026 ISIN: CH1530340244 Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Instr. Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.02.2026 Stückelung: 100'000 Fr. 2. Tranche Betrag: 125 Mio Fr. (mit Aufstockungsmöglichkeit) Coupon: 0,880 Prozent Emissionspreis: 100,00 Prozent Laufzeit: 6 Jahre, bis 16.02.2032 Liberierung: 16.02.2026 ISIN: CH1530340251 Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Instr. Rating: A2/A (Moody's/S&P) Kotierung: SIX, ab 13.02.2026 Stückelung: 100'000 Fr.
(AWP)