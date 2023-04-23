With the reacceleration of inflation and this new investment cycle, this bodes well for corporate earnings again?

This is correct. However, equity markets will not be driven up by the same factors as in the past few years, where defensive, growth stocks and mainly tech benefitted heavily from lower bond yields. On a secular basis value stocks are now the place to be, even if on a cyclical basis tech stocks did fairly well this year. But it is clear that tech will do badly in the next recession. Tech investors haven't seen the impact of a recession since 2008. In the recession investors will find out that tech stocks are not growth stocks, but cyclical stocks with the wrong valuation. I also expected that this will be a huge drag on the US equity market with the recession coming next year. We will therefore see a big rotation into defensive stocks.