Diese Überflieger-Aktien haben an der Wall Street am meisten verloren

An der Wall Street sind am Dienstag die Kurse massiv gefallen. Zu dem am meisten abgestraften Titeln gehören auch einige Überflieger. Ganz vorne: Die Impf-Aktien von Biontech und Moderna.
Die Aktie des Impfstoffentwicklers Moderna fiel um 6 Prozent.
Bild: imago images / AFLO

Vergangene Woche waren die Märkte ruhig, nun sind sie nervös: Den Kurs der US-Notenbank mit einer Reduktion der Anleihenkäufe finden sie nun gefährlich. Dazu kommt, dass die Anleihenzinsen steigen. Zehnjahres-Anleihen rendierten mit 1,55 Prozent, nach 1,33 Prozent in der Vorwoche. 

Der Dow Jones verlor 1,6 Prozent, der S&P 500 2 Prozent und der Nasdaq 2,8 Prozent. 

Folgende Titel erwischte es am stärksten: 

  • Biontech: -10 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +239 Prozent
  • Applied Materials: -6,9 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +65 Prozent
  • APA Corporation: -6,7 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +64 Prozent
  • ASML: -6,6 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +71 Prozent
  • Moderna: -6 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +291 Prozent
  • Nvidia: -4,5 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +66 Prozent
  • Bio-Techne Corporation: -4,4 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +61 Prozent
  • Fortinet: -4,2 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +102 Prozent
  • Generac Holdings: -4,2 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +95 Prozent
  • Alphabet Class C: -3,8 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +62 Prozent
  • Alphabet Class A: -3,7 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +61 Prozent
  • Waters Corporation: -3,7 Prozent. Jahres-Performance vor Dienstag: +54 Prozent.

Dow Jones

Aktuell+/-%
DOW JONES34'299.99-1.63%
S&P 5004'352.63-2.04%
NASDAQ14'546.68-2.83%
BioNTech Sp ADS276.52-9.95%
Applied Material Rg132.89-6.90%
ASML Hldg Br Rg665.20-7.21%
Moderna Rg384.21-6.02%
NVIDIA Rg206.99-4.44%
Fortinet Rg287.88-4.22%
Generac Hldgs Rg425.34-4.16%
Alphabet-A Rg2'716.60-3.72%

